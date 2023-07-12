AEW star Chris Jericho has gotten a bit 'stale' with the Jericho Appreciation Society, says veteran

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has been the leader of two hugely successful stables in All Elite Wrestling. But a wrestling veteran believes 'The Ocho' has gotten stale in his current role.

The Jericho Appreciation Society began in March 2022 following Jericho's loss at that year's Revolution pay-per-view to Eddie Kingston. They have since gone on to be one of the most dominant factions in All Elite Wrestling.

But could it be time for Chris Jericho to join a new group? Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan weighed in with his thoughts on the recent Dynamite segment between Chris and Don Callis. He was confused as to why Jericho was seen as the babyface:

"I just didn't understand why out of nowhere, maybe because he's in Alberta and that's where he started, he just turned face. He just literally turned face, a babyface interview out of nowhere, why? I don't understand that." [13:13-13:26]

However, Konnan is interested to see what Jericho does next as he will either be a hated heel or a mega babyface in regards to where he stands with Don Callis, something Chris needs as The JAS has gotten stale:

"You're a heel, what are you a heel everywhere except your hometown? That might just be me. I like his response, "maybe," I did like that and I wouldn't mind seeing [Don] Callis and [Chris] Jericho together. I thought Jericho was getting a bit stale with the Jericho [Appreciation] Society thing you know, it happens. So either one of two things, he's either going to join Callis and become even more hated, doesn't look like it after that promo he did, or he becomes a humongous babyface going against Callis and his family." [13:30-14:06]

Chris Jericho will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

The upcoming July 12th edition of AEW Dynamite is set to be a big one for the Jericho Appreciation Society, as there could be title implications and plans for the future set in stone.

Firstly, Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with Komander in a first-time-ever singles match. With the announcement of who will be the final two participants in the 'Blood & Guts' match, fans could see Jericho insert himself into either the Blackpool Combat Club or The Elite's team with Don Callis' proposition in mind.

Elsewhere on the show, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia will take on Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin in the semi-final of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. The winning team will advance to the final to face either the team of MJF and Adam Cole, or Brian Cage and Big Bill.

Do you think Chris Jericho will beat Komander? Let us know in the comments section down below!

