AEW star Chris Jericho makes a bold claim - "Most of the time when people work with me, they end up on a higher platform"

Chris Jericho has had some of the most intense matches in various wrestling franchises. Wrestling fans consider Y2J one of the integral faces of the Attitude Era of WWE. Ocho has been instrumental in WCW, ECW, and NJPW as well.

He's famous for his feuds and partnerships, including one with Edge, now wrestling as Adam Copeland in the AEW, in WWE. He also had a legendary feud with CM Punk back in 2011 in WWE. Now, Jericho's caused more than a blip on the radar by giving a self-serving quote on Gabby AF.

He spoke about how they ended up writing down a match that would feature him and HOOK at the Dynamite episode to be shot in Toronto, Canada.

He revealed that his mission in AEW was to elevate the younger guys and he thought that worked well.

"That's kind of what my mission in AEW has been since day one, is to do the best I can to elevate the younger guys and in contrary to popular belief, which you might see, it usually works. Most of the time when people work with me, they end up on a higher platform than they were prior. " he said.

He gave examples of the younger wrestlers he'd feuded with, including Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, MJF, and Powerhouse Hobbs as the young wrestlers he had worked well with.

Finally, he spoke about HOOK.

"So, I think HOOK is another guy we've done a lot with. I think we can do some with and add some depth to him and give him a little more experience because you're only as good as the guys that you're in the ring with and if you look at HOOK versus Samoa Joe, I think that's probably the best match he's ever had because Joe has such experience. I think with the experience that I have and then working with HOOK and his persona's unique and I think he's lightning in a bottle, something that we can really get to the next level and that's kind of what my idea for this story is," he signed off.[h/t postwrestling]

Chris Jericho talks about retirement

Sting had one of the most incredible send-offs in wrestling history, what with him retaining the now-vacated AEW World Tag Team Championship and winning his last match.

And recently, The Liontamer spoke about whether he was planning to retire any time soon. He did so while on an interview with Gabby AF.

"I don't really think about that sort of thing, I kinda just live in the now. You talked being 33 years in the wrestling industry, I'm like, 'Wow really? it doesn't feel that way,' because I can still have the best match on any given show. Not every night but you know, a couple of weeks ago I wrestled [Konosuke] Takeshita and that was the best match of the show. You look through like, 'Okay there are still great moments for Jericho, a lot that I can do." [From 20:57 to 21:21]

With Jericho in a fresh feud, it remains to be seen when and if he will retire.

What do you think? Will Jericho have a good feud with HOOK? Tell us in the comments.

