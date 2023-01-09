AEW star Chris Jericho makes a surprising debut for major promotion; calls it modern-day ECW

On Night Two of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles, Chris Jericho made his debut for the promotion.

PWG recently hosted the tournament's final night in Los Angeles, California. Current PWG Champion Daniel Garcia is a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society and played a major role in bringing in Jericho and the rest of the group.

Garcia and Jericho were joined by the rest of their stablemates in the form of Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Sammy Guevara, as all five members of the group competed in a 10-man tag team match. Other members, Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S, also accompanied the faction.

J.A.S. ended up beating the team of Player Uno (Evil Uno), Kevin Blackwood, Jonathan Gresham, SB KENTO, and Michael Oku on the night. Jericho's appearance in PWG took fans by surprise, as he isn't known for making appearances outside of AEW, except for NJPW.

Post-match, Jericho addressed the crowd and praised PWG. He labeled the promotion as 'modern-day ECW.'

Konnan recently criticized AEW's decision to have Action Andretti beat Chris Jericho

Konnan didn't sound too optimistic about Chris Jericho putting over new AEW star Action Andretti.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran mentioned how Jericho has previously tried to put the spotlight on numerous young stars, including Daniel Garcia, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara. He said:

"He [Chris Jericho] just went out there, and he lost to some guy that we've never heard of in our f**king life. So you say he's trying to leech off with this Mario [Action] Andretti guy come on, and just like he's been trying to help this Daniel Garcia. But, the guy's still green. They try to push people before their time. Now he didn't do a good job with LAX [Santana and Ortiz], but he did do a good job with Sammy Guevara."

Jericho is currently feuding with Ricky Starks in AEW. On the first episode of Dynamite in 2023, the former AEW World Champion lost to Absolute.

