"Lost to some guy that we've never heard of in our f**king life" - Konnan blasts WWE legend's upset loss against latest AEW signing 

WCW veteran Konnan shared his thoughts on Chris Jericho's recent outing at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, which got the entire wrestling world talking.

That Night, The Ocho lost to debuting star Action Andretti clean in one of the most shocking upsets in the flagship program's history.

Jericho's loss ensued hard on the heels of his ROH World Championship loss to Claudio Castagnoli at the Final Battle pay-per-view.

Recent reports have insinuated that The Wizard handpicked the 24-year-old up-and-coming talent and wanted to put him over.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan voiced dissatisfaction with AEW pushing wrestlers in haste.

The veteran added that Chris Jericho didn't elevate Santana and Ortiz, although Le Champion put a significant spotlight on his protege Sammy Guevara:

"He [Chris Jericho] just went out there, and he lost to some guy that we've never heard of in our f**king life. So you say he's trying to leech off with this Mario [Action] Andretti guy come on, and just like he's been trying to help this Daniel Garcia. But, the guy's still green. They try to push people before their time. Now he didn't do a good job with LAX [Santana and Ortiz], but he did do a good job with Sammy Guevara," Konnan said. [From 01:34 onwards]

You can check out the full clip below:

Chris Jericho will face Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite this week

AEW will kick off 2023 with a bang as Chris Jericho will face Ricky Starks on the January 4 episode of Dynamite in Seattle, Washington.

The two men had a heated exchange on the Holiday Bash special, which saw the WWE legend offer The Absolute a chance to join The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Starks rejected the proposal and mocked Jericho for losing to a "jobber."

The former FTW Champion then laid down a massive challenge for Le Champion, to which the latter responded by attacking the babyface.

However, Andretti came to his rescue as the duo repelled the attack from the JAS.

With both men looking to rebound from their recent losses, it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in this first-time-ever clash.

