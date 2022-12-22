Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae reacts to top AEW star's segment on Dynamite: Holiday Bash

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks kicked off the show and addressed his defeat in a World Title match last week. During his segment, Chris Jericho interrupted the AEW star and mocked his loss.

Starks expressed his desire for him to become the All Elite Wrestling World Champion, but events didn't pan out that way. He stated that he failed, and that's his fault because he ought to have known better. The former FTW Champion said he lost like a man while MJF won like a coward.

The AEW star claimed he will be the dominant figure around here because he is 'absolute Ricky Starks'. Chris Jericho, who was present along with Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, then interrupted him. He extended an invitation to the young star to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The former FTW Champion, however, refused to join the group and criticized Jericho for his shocking loss to Action Andretti the previous week.

Following the segment, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae praised Ricky Starks' mic skills.

". @starkmanjones is gooood," Summer Rae wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Starks then challenged The Ocho to a match on the January 4, 2023 edition of Dynamite. Jake Hager then attacked him from behind as the rest of the JAS attacked the Absolute One. Action Andretti, rushed to the ring to Stark’s aid.

