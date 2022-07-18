AEW star Chris Jericho recalls his run with legendary wrestling promotion

AEW star Chris Jericho recently looked back on his short run at Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW).

Jericho made his ECW debut on June 22, 1996, and immediately won the world television championship at Hardcore Heaven against Pitbull #2. The AEW sensation lost the title 21 days later to Shane Douglas in a four-way match involving 2 Cold Scorpio and Pitbull #2 in the Heat Wave event on July 13, 1996 (with a delayed telecast on Hardcore TV on July 23, 1996).

While in the Philadelphia-based promotion, The Wizard also had matches against company legends Sabu, Rob Van Dam, Mick Foley (known as Jack Foley at the time), and Taz, among others.

On Twitter, Vintage Puroresu's page had a compilation of Jericho's ECW highlights, mostly showcasing his aerial and technical wrestling skills.

The Wizard responded by simply tweeting these three words.

"This VERY cool!" Jericho tweeted.

Jericho made his final ECW appearance at The Doctor Is In event on August 3, 1996, in a loss against 2 Cold Scorpio in a singles match. He promptly departed for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and debuted on August 20, 1996.

Fans reacted to AEW star Chris Jericho's old ECW highlights

Wrestling fans on Twitter immediately responded to Chris Jericho's ECW montage created by Vintage Puroresu's page. They had nothing but praise for Jericho's longevity, especially his stint in the old Philadelphia-based promotion.

One fan claimed he had been a follower of The Wizard, especially on his LionHeart persona in the 1990s.

Marc Londo 🇺🇦 @mlondo856

Those were all great matches. @IAmJericho I was an avid watcher of the Chris Jericho “Time Lion” on the website back in the 90s to see the latest.Those were all great matches. @IAmJericho I was an avid watcher of the Chris Jericho “Time Lion” on the website back in the 90s to see the latest.Those were all great matches.

Meanwhile, this user stated the AEW star's match against ECW legend Mikey Whipwreck was a classic.

Jericho and Whipwreck were teammates and battled The Eliminators (Perry Saturn and John Kronus) for the company's world tag team titles twice but lost both.

Some users revealed that The Wizard's ECW run was what influenced them to be fans of the latter.

Jason Green @Jtgreen31164483 @IAmJericho ECW was when I became a huge Jericho fan @IAmJericho ECW was when I became a huge Jericho fan

95Sports @95Sports @IAmJericho Legit, your work in ECW is what made me a fan. I was so happy for your success when you moved on to WCW. @IAmJericho Legit, your work in ECW is what made me a fan. I was so happy for your success when you moved on to WCW.

Lastly, one user expressed happiness upon seeing Jericho go off against "The Franchise" Shane Douglas. The duo had classic matches for the ECW World Television Championship.

♨Ska♨ @skademon @IAmJericho You teeing off against the franchise just brought a smile to my face. @IAmJericho You teeing off against the franchise just brought a smile to my face.

While it was short, Chris Jericho's ECW run was filled with action-packed moments. His stint in the promotion definitely helped him build a legendary career.

