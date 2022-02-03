6 Former ECW Stars: Where are they now?

Extreme Wrestling Championship (ECW) was one of the biggest wrestling promotions back in the 90s. Headed by Paul Heyman, the company were tough competition for WCW and WWF/E. Whether it was in terms of rivalries, action or storylines, ECW left Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon's promotions behind.

One of the most unique things about Paul Heyman's company was its showcasing of different wrestling styles. The company didn't just display one form of wrestling, it let fans enjoy everything from technical to hardcore wrestling.

The North American promotion not only shined the spotlight on its big stars but it also didn't fail to give importance to new talents. Stars like Jimmy Snuka, Tazz, Tommy Dreamer, and many others got opportunities to make a name for themselves in the company and went on to become prominent names in the history of wrestling.

In this article, let's check on a few former ECW stars and see what they've been up to. Are they still lacing their boots and stepping in the squared circle? Or have they moved on to something else?

#6 in our list of former ECW stars - Rhyno

Rhyno has been in the wrestling business for a long time after making his professional debut with ECW. Throughout his stint with the company, he portrayed the gimmick of a deranged, psychotic and ferociously aggressive wrestler. Even though his run with Paul Heyman's promotion wasn't very long, these traits helped him make his name in the wrestling scene.

After ECW went out of business, Rhyno signed with WWE. While he wanted a long career in the company, he was let go in 2005 after a backstage altercation. After his release, Rhyno signed with TNA. He spent a few years there and then on the indy scene before making a surprise comeback to WWE in 2015.

Since walking out of WWE in 2019, Rhyno has been working with IMPACT and is currently in an alliance with Heath Slater. But Rhyno's life isn't just about wrestling anymore. The 46-year-old is managing a marina named "Big Daddy's Boat Yard", which he bought in 2018 and is also trying to get into politics. He has contested in two elections, one of which he won.

