Impact Wrestling News: WWE legend officially back with Impact Wrestling (Video)

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.14K // 21 Jul 2019, 09:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Impact Wrestling

What's the story?

Recently, former WWE Superstar Rhyno had returned to Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary event, wearing a mask.

Now that he is free from his WWE contract, Rhyno was revealed as 'Rhino' at the recent Impact tapings.

In case you didn't know...

At Slammiversary XVII, Brian Cage defended his Impact Wrestling World title against Michael Elgin. A roll-up resulted in Cage successfully managing to retain his belt. An irate Elgin proceeded to attack Cage and then set his sights on Don Callis. An attempted Powerbomb on Callis failed, as a hooded figure entered the ring and put Elgin down. The name of the mysterious Superstar wasn't revealed at the time, as Rhyno was still under contract with WWE.

Rhyno was offered a 2-year contract by WWE, but he decided to leave the promotion earlier this year.

They actually offered me more than twice my downside but it wasn’t where they would have to use me because the downside is so large and it wasn’t about money it was about me wanting to be on the road work and helping the younger guys kind of like a player-coach.

Also read: Seth Rollins breaks character and praises Bray Wyatt

The heart of the matter

Last night's Impact Wrestling TV tapings saw the hooded Superstar being revealed as 'Rhino'. After his attack on Elgin at Slammiversary, the two wrestlers will engage in a feud. The following footage was taken by a fan at last night's Impact tapings and was shared by Impact Wrestling's official Twitter handle.

Fan footage of @Rhyno313’s return at last night’s television tapings in Windsor!



See how it all plays out THIS FRIDAY on #IMPACT! pic.twitter.com/LA7nwEpjzb — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 20, 2019

Advertisement

What's next?

Rhino rejected a lucrative deal from WWE to come back to Impact, and it would be interesting to see what Impact does with him. Elgin is sure to get a good rub in his feud against Rhino.

What are your thoughts on Rhino coming back to Impact?