Impact Wrestling News: WWE legend debuts at Slammiversary XVII and destroys Michael Elgin (Video)

Rhyno made his Impact debut/return at Slammiversary

Slammiversary XVII took place at Gilley's in Dallas, Texas. Impact Wrestling World Champion Brian Cage defended his title on the card against former Ring Of Honor star Michael Elgin. The match went back and forth and the finish saw Cage retain his title after he pinned Elgin following a roll-up.

Elgin was bitter after the match and attacked Cage before turning his attention to Don Callis. As he was going to powerbomb Callis, a hooded figure entered the ring and mowed Elgin down. Although the hooded figure wasn't named, it was pretty clear that it was ECW and WWE legend Rhyno.

Rhyno left WWE earlier this year after turning down a new contract with the company. Although Rhyno was offered a lucrative 2-year deal, he decided to leave.

Here's what Rhyno said about WWE's offer in an interview with Chris Van Vliet:

"They actually offered me more than twice my downside but it wasn’t where they would have to use me because the downside is so large and it wasn’t about money it was about me wanting to be on the road work and helping the younger guys kind of like a player-coach.”

Rhyno added that he turned down the offer because he was afraid of not being used much.

Following the world title match at Slammiversary XVII, Elgin took out Brian Cage before turning to Don Callis. At this point, a masked man entered the ring and hit Elgin with a Gore before scurrying away.

Although not confirmed, it looks clearly like ECW and WWE legend Rhyno. You can check out a video below:

.@MrGMSI_BCage retains the World Championship but CHAOS ERUPTS after the match!



Who is the MASKED MAN?



ORDER HERE: https://t.co/NMkaMOuSvc#SLAMM17 pic.twitter.com/SFQUA6IdFI — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2019

We should get an update from Impact Wrestling about the "masked man" soon.