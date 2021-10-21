5 WWE legends who now work backstage

There are many staff members and backstage personnel in WWE. Some have been there for many years, and some are still learning the ropes. All in all, it's a significant team effort to keep the company's wheels turning every single week.

Many different departments, including the production staff, creative writing team, producers and medical staff. They all have to be admired for working tirelessly to put on several weekly shows every week of the year.

Often after retirement, several WWE Superstars join the production team to stay connected to the industry. Let's take a look at five such WWE legends who now work backstage.

#5 D-Von Dudley works backstage at WWE

One half of The Dudley Boyz, D-Von Dudley, has served as a WWE producer since September 2016. The former WWE Tag Team Champion assists superstars with their promos. He also helps them with choreographing their work when out in front of the WWE Universe.

In an interview with The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast, D-Von disclosed how he became a WWE producer:

I never wanted to stop. I even went to them and said, 'Hey, listen. I'm not ready to become a producer, there's still a lot left in me,' and they said, 'Well you know the old man, you know how he is. He wanted the Dudleys and Bubba didn't play fair, so we're gonna give you this opportunity to stay with the company'. So I looked at it, and it was Triple H, and I said, 'Do I have a choice?' and he said, 'No, not really.' At that point I was going through a divorce and I would have loved to have gone back to Japan to finish my career, but going through a divorce at the time and having to travel 17 or 18 hours on a plane to Japan every week was not what I wanted to do. So I had to weigh my options and say, okay, here we go. I guess I'll stay here and become a producer," D-Von Dudley said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

As time went on, D-Von became an integral part of RAW and SmackDown production. The former ECW star has expressed his delight at working with The Usos and The New Day while producing their work.

