Wrestling legend says Jake Paul would be better in AEW than WWE

Chris Jericho took to Twitter, stating that famous YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul would be a better fit for AEW than WWE.

A Twitter user recently stated that Jake Paul could become a popular WWE superstar if Chris Jericho were to train him for a year:

"Hear me out guys. @jakepaul would make the best @WWE wrestler. Let @IAmJericho coach him for a year or so and you’ll have the best heel wrestling had ever had," A fan asked.

In response, the Demo God stated that Jake Paul would have a great professional wrestling career at AEW:

"He’d be better in @aew!! @jakepaul," Chris Jericho replied.

Jake Paul is pursuing a career in amateur boxing, where he is scheduled to fight former UFC star Tyron Woodley on August 29, 2021. Paul is currently undefeated in his boxing career. He also runs his own YouTube channel, which has over 20 million subscribers.

In professional wrestling, as the saying goes, never say never. Him appearing in WWE could be a possibility since his real-life brother Logan Paul has already made multiple appearances during this year's WrestleMania and SummerSlam events.

In fact, Logan Paul showed up on RAW last week as a guest for the 'Moist' TV hosted by John Morrison. Jake Paul has a larger possibility of shaking hands with Vince McMahon than AEW president Tony Khan. WWE could even book a tag team match featuring the Paul Brothers.

Chris Jericho is gearing up for his possible final match in AEW

Chris Jericho will put his career on the line at All Out!

Chris Jericho and MJF will go to war again at the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view, which emanates from Chicago on September 5th. There's an additional stipulation for the match. The Demo god will retire from professional wrestling if he loses against The Salt of the Earth.

MJF has already defeated Chris Jericho multiple times in AEW. Both men have been feuding with each other for the better part of this year. Moreover, MJF formed his faction, The Pinnacle, during the rivalry. It remains to be seen whether he will make history at AEW All Out.

Which wrestling promotion do you think would be a better fit for Jake Logan? Sound off in the comments section below.

