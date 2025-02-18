AEW star Chris Jericho surprisingly breaks character during major show [Watch]

Chris Jericho is widely regarded as one of the most well-rounded pro wrestlers and a top entertainer. The frontman for rock band Fozzy has reinvented himself several times over the years and is currently leading The Learning Tree. Despite being a consummate professional, Jericho broke character to open a major AEW show.

Ring of Honor's current World Champion opened Monday's AEW-ROH Global Wars special by teaming up with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Taped on Saturday in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, the big event saw The Learning Tree lose to Bandido and The Outrunners in trios action. Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum, and Bandido were billed as Los Outrunners, which drew a big pop from fans.

The Learning Tree hit the ring first on Monday night, followed by Los Outrunners in their lucha masks. The Demo God, The Redwood, and The Bad Apple tried to keep their composure, but as seen below, the comedy was too much. Chris Jericho breaking character and laughing at the babyface trio was a hot topic of discussion among fans on social media.

Chris Jericho tried to hit Bandido with the ROH World Championship at one point, but the former champion dodged it and ended up securing the pin. The Learning Tree attacked Los Outrunners after the match until Powerhouse Hobbs made the save. Jericho nailed Hobbs from behind with a steel chair, but Hobbs no-sold it and laid him out. Bill then hit the ring and confronted Hobbs before leaving.

Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith will accompany Big Bill as he faces Powerhouse Hobbs in a Street Fight on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. The show will air live from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix. Below is the updated lineup:

MJF and 'Hangman' Adam Page will face off

Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy to begin the Revolution International Championship Series

Hook, Samoa Joe, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Christian Cage, Kip Sabian, and Nick Wayne

Street Fight: Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

The winner of Strong vs. Cassidy will advance to next week's show to challenge International Champion Konosuke Takeshita. The champion after that match will then advance to the Revolution pay-per-view to defend the gold against Kenny Omega.

