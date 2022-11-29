AEW star Chris Jericho tweets an interesting two-word response to Metallica's new song

AEW star Chris Jericho has reacted to Metallica's new song Lux Aeterna. The band has also confirmed the upcoming release of their new album 72 seasons.

Jericho himself is the lead singer of the heavy metal band Fozzy and is no stranger to the same genre of music. His current theme song in AEW is Judas, one of the most hit songs recorded by the band.

A Twitter user recently asked for the Ring of Honor World Champion's opinion on Metallica's new song, to which he simply responded with a two-word message. It's safe to say that The Ocho loves Lux Aeterna!:

"LOVE IT! @Metallica" wrote Jericho.

Check out Chris Jericho's tweet below:

Chris Jericho will be in action at ROH Final Battle

A few weeks ago, on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Chris Jericho won the Ring of Honor World Championship by dethroning Claudio Castagnoli. With the win, the veteran star captured the ROH World Title for the first time in his career.

Since then, The Ocho has defended the title on numerous occasions against former champions. The challengers include Bandido, Dalton Castle, Bryan Danielson, and Tomohiro Ishii, in his latest title defense.

At the recently concluded AEW Full Gear PPV, Jericho once again put together another incredible performance. He retained his title in a four-way bout against Danielson, Castagnoli, and stablemate Sammy Guevara.

However, in between his title defenses, the 52-year-old has suffered a couple of losses to Castagnoli in multi-man matches. This has led to the confirmation of his match against the Swiss star at Ring of Honor's upcoming Final Battle pay-per-view.

Jericho has added an interesting stipulation to the match that if his arch-rival loses. He will have to join the Jericho Appreciation Society by quitting the Blackpool Combat Club.

ROH Final Battle is scheduled for December 10th and will be taking place in Arlington, Texas. So far, only one match has been confirmed for the show.

