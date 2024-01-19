AEW star Chris Jericho unexpectedly files a new trademark 

AEW star Chris Jericho recently filed a new trademark for an interesting term.

The OCHO is one of the first major names that got signed by All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and has helped the company grow into what it is today. Jericho is known for reinventing his character to stay relevant. It seems like the veteran is set to introduce another new gimmick as he recently filed a trademark for the term 'Seek and Destroy' with the Trademark Office and United States Patent.

The trademark was filed on behalf of Chris Irvine, Inc. by Michael E. Dockins on January 16 for entertainment purposes.

"Mark For: SEEK AND DESTROY™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

This past week on Dynamite, Chris Jericho cut a promo and mentioned the term 'Seek and Destroy.' It will be interesting to see what Jericho brings to the table in the coming weeks.

Chris Jericho recalls jumping ship from WWE to AEW

AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke about jumping ship from WWE to All Elite Wrestling and labeled it as a big risk. Jericho has been a part of AEW ever since its inception in 2019 and was their first-ever World Champion.

In an appearance on The Allison Hagendorf Show, the former AEW World Champion revealed the biggest risk he took in his life:

"Probably leaving WWE to go with AEW. We didn't even have TV at the time. Just my boss, Tony Khan, had a lot of passion, and he had the money for it, and we had a roster of guys that I felt could do something. When I got involved, we were able to get on TBS and kind of went from there. So I just think it was one of those things where I thought, 'I've done all I can do in WWE, and I can stay here, but I don't want to just stay here. I don't want to just be a guy. Let's try and change history. Let's make wrestling a better industry.’” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The OCHO has had a great career in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, it's safe to assume that Jericho may return to the WWE one day to finish off his wrestling career and get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Do you want to see Chris Jericho return to the WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here