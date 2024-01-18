"Period. End of the story" - WWE veteran comments on Chris Jericho's recent backstage controversy (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer has opened up about the recent allegations against Chris Jericho that shook the wrestling universe. Vince Russo, who rarely shies away from sharing his views, discussed the controversy surrounding the AEW star.

Le Champion is one of the biggest names in wrestling due to his decades-spanning career. However, a few weeks back, some rumors about the former AEW World Champion began floating, which became a big talking point.

Now, Vince Russo has come forward to share his two cents on the ongoing issue. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo spoke about unsourced rumors and said they don't hold much weight:

"He made it sound like Jericho hit on her, and she had a problem with that. Felt uncomfortable and didn't like it. Chris, here's the bottom line. The reason why, on Russo's Brand, we don't jump into the gossip column. It's real simple. Unless you weren't there, you didn't know. Period. End of the story. I don't care who your sources are, I don't care who told you what. Unless you were there, you don't know. How can you put stuff like that out there on second and third-hand information when you have no clue as to whether it's true or not?" said Vince Russo. [8:30 - 9:15]

Teddy Long on Chris Jericho's backstage rumors

A couple of weeks back, on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, Teddy Long opened up the allegations against Jericho. The WWE legend believes Le Champion was the kind of performer who could make use of the heat generated by the incident and use it to further establish his on-screen character in AEW:

"Here's the deal. Chris Jericho, I love him to death because he's his own man and he doesn't need anything like this to get him heat. He has natural heat. He's a natural heel but he will take this and he will use this to his own advantage. You think he didn't let those people boo him at that pay-per-view? He loved every minute of it because that's what he is, he's a heel," said Long.

Chris Jericho was last in action at AEW Battle of the Belts IX, where he and Sammy Guevara failed to win the World Tag Team Title from Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

What do you make of the controversy surrounding Chris Jericho? Sound off in the comments section below.

