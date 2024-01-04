"He will take this and he will use it to his own advantage" - WWE legend comments on Chris Jericho's recent controversy

A WWE legend recently commented on the ongoing controversy about the former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

The name in question is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. The former SmackDown general manager has worked with Jericho in the Stamford-based promotion and had nothing but positive words to say about The OCHO.

Speaking with Mac Davis on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, Teddy Long stated that Jericho would capitalize on the controversy and use it to gain heat as a heel in All Elite Wrestling:

"Here's the deal. Chris Jericho, I love him to death because he's his own man and he doesn't need anything like this to get him heat. He has natural heat. He's a natural heel but he will take this and he will use this to his own advantage. You think he didn't let those people boo him at that pay-per-view? He loved every minute of it because that's what he is, he's a heel." [13:06-13:36]

Chris Jericho recently shared some advice for young talent

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is one of the top names in professional wrestling. The veteran has helped shape many careers and recently had some advice for young talent.

Jericho is an executive producer of the Death Tour Documentary which covers the story of up-and-coming athletes who are trying to make a name for themselves in the professional wrestling business. In an appearance on Nerdtropolis, The OCHO gave some important advice to the young superstars:

“Do all of those types of matches you can do. Do a Death Tour. Track Tony Condello down, he probably still wants you to send a picture and a videotape, that’s how he used to do it. Send them your link. One of these tours, it will push you, but it will teach you so many lessons, not just about wrestling, but about life. You’ll be able to prove to yourself if you really want to do this.” [7:50 - 8:13]

