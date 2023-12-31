Photo: Top AEW Champion flips off Chris Jericho at Worlds End

Chris Jericho has been the man of controversy in recent memory, receiving a lot of heat from fans. That seemed to have followed at tonight's AEW Worlds End, too, with a fellow AEW star flipping off with the fans right behind him.

The star in question is Ricky Starks. Both men were a part of the star-studded eight-man tag team match. Jericho teamed up with Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting to battle against Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Konosuke Takeshita, and Powerhouse Hobbs, representing The Don Callis family.

During one certain instance in the match, The Ocho came face to face with one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks. It was at that moment that Starks showed the middle finger to the former AEW World Champion in the ultimate act of disrespect.

However, it was Ricky Starks only who ended up taking the pinfall at the hands of Jericho's teammate, whom he had recently reunited with, Sammy Guevera.

The former TNT Champion connected with a GTH and followed it up with a shooting star on Starks to claim the win for his team.

