Chris Jericho officially reunites with AEW star

Chris Jericho has just reformed one of his former tag teams following his reunion with a certain AEW star tonight on Rampage.

This would be his former mentee Sammy Guevara. Despite Sammy having betrayed him, Jericho did not hesitate to help the Spanish God a few days ago on Dynamite after the Don Callis Family turned on him.

Tonight, they addressed what happened previously and they were honest with one another. After exchanging apologies and putting what happened in the past behind them, Jericho proposed an idea to Sammy Guevara.

With Kenny Omega being sidelined due to health issues, he was without a tag team partner for his bout for the AEW tag team titles. Following their history working together in the Inner Circle, and the Jericho Appreciation Society, he wanted them to reunite once more as their former tag team, Le Sex Gods.

Guevara accepted this proposal. With the duo coming to terms with their history, this now means that they will be on the same page when they challenge Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the titles.

For now, they will worry about their 8-man tag team match happening tomorrow at Worlds End.

