Returning AEW star leaves his faction to reunite with Chris Jericho

Following his AEW return tonight, a certain star has just left his faction and has sided with Chris Jericho.

The star in question is Sammy Guevara, who has departed from the Don Callis Family following certain events that occurred tonight. The Spanish God confronted Don Callis after he felt that during his hiatus, he did not receive any support from his "family."

The two had an exchange of words, and Guevara got physical. He was then attacked by the other members of the Don Callis Family. Chris Jericho came out to even the odds, with his bat in hand as he stormed to the ring to help his former mentee.

Expand Tweet

He was able to send them running and reunited with Sammy in the ring. The two then shared an embrace, confirming their alliance once more. It didn't take long for another interruption as Ricky Starks and Big Bill came out to blindside the two.

Jericho is scheduled to challenge the AEW World Tag Team Champions at Worlds End with a new partner, as Kenny Omega revealed he will be sidelined indefinitely. This could now be the former TNT Champion following their reunion tonight.

What do you think of this reunion between Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara? Let us know in the comments section below.