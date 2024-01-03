"It will teach you so many lessons" - Chris Jericho gives major advice for young athletes to become better

Chris Jericho has emerged as one of the true pioneers of the wrestling business over three decades. He is known to be someone who likes to give back to the development of the younger generation.

The former AEW World Champion is an executive producer of the “Death Tour Documentary.” It showcases the journey of young athletes trying to make it in the business, as they run through remote areas and face various challenges to reach towns for wrestling shows. Moreover, Jericho himself was part of a Canadian Death Tour that he has credited for shaping his career.

Jericho recently appeared on Nerdtropolis, advising young talent to undergo such tours to become better, develop a strong passion for the hardcore wrestling business, and learn many important life lessons.

“Do all of those types of matches you can do. Do a Death Tour. Track Tony Condello down, he probably still wants you to send a picture and a videotape, that’s how he used to do it. Send them your link. One of these tours, it will push you, but it will teach you so many lessons, not just about wrestling, but about life. You’ll be able to prove to yourself if you really want to do this.” [7:50 - 8:13]

The Wizard is currently positioned as one of the locker room leaders in Tony Khan's AEW since its inception in 2019. The multi-time world champion made himself into a top draw after putting in years of hard work and facing the grind to become what he is today.

Chris Jericho had been going back and forth regarding an NDA for the Brawl Out situation

Chris Jericho was involved in a recent social media altercation with regards to the infamous AEW 'Brawl Out.' That back and forth was with the man representing CM Punk and Ace Steel, Stephen P New.

While Jericho openly denied signing any NDA that forbade him to speak regarding the situation, Stephen had claimed that such a clause was already under the AEW employee handbook.

The Ocho ended the tirade by launching a verbal tirade on Stephen and asking him to get his facts right. However, it seems that a possible lawsuit could be on the way following Stephen's latest response to Jericho.

