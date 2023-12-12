AEW star Christian Cage allegedly called controversial former WWE figure an “idiot” (Exclusive)

Current AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage doesn't like to mince his words when he's conducting business, and that stretches to people outside of All Elite Wrestling, as he seemingly isn't fond of a former WWE figure.

The man whom Nigel McGuinness happily calls the 'father of the year' has had a stellar run as a bad guy in All Elite Wrestling over the past 18 months, elevating the TNT Championship to a level where it has main evented a pay-per-view in 2023.

But during the most recent edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws," EC3 claimed that he always enjoys it when his friends ask him to call former WWE writer Vince Russo an idiot, before claiming that such a statement reminds him of Christian Cage as he saw him recently.

“It’s always nice too when my buddies hit me up and go ‘tell Vince Russo he’s an idiot.’ It reminds me of Christian [Cage], I saw Christian the other day.” [0:28 - 0:38]

Expand Tweet

Russo and Cage worked together in both WWE and TNA, with the current AEW star being new to WWE when he first crossed paths with Vince. However, he was a much more seasoned performer by the time he got to TNA in 2005.

You can watch the full clip from Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

Christian Cage was in action last week on AEW Dynamite

Outside of potentially having to defend his TNT Championship at the World's End pay-per-view on December 30, it looks as if Christian Cage will finish 2023 with gold around his waist.

This must feel even sweeter for him, considering the most recent defense of his title came against his long-time partner and former best friend, Adam Copeland.

Expand Tweet

The two fought in front of a hot crown in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, but it was Nick Wayne's mother who proved to be the difference maker as she struck Adam with the title belt.

Are you a fan of Christian Cage? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "The Wrestling Outlaws" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.