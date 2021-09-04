AEW star cites CM Punk's success in ECW as an example to send important advice to young stars (Exclusive) 

Ahead of his AEW All Out 2021 match with Paul Wight, QT Marshall sat down to chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta. They spoke about a variety of subjects including the star's future in the up-and-coming promotion.

When asked if he fears young performers joining AEW could take away his spot in the company, Marshall had an interesting response. 'The Factory' leader stated that he's just happy to wrestle in AEW :

"Someone like myself, listen, I'm just happy to even get a chance to wrestle in AEW. So, I just take everything, and I try to enjoy the day. But with that being said, of course, there are going to be spots taken up by other people. I mean, you can give up, take your ball and go home. You can try to out politic everyone backstage, which doesn't really help anybody cause all it does is it holds other people back, but it doesn't move you forward. And the third thing is, just work harder. Figure out what they have done, figure out how they have that kind of equity with the audience, and figure out you can connect with them," said QT Marshall.

Engaging in backstage politics to climb the ladder is a strict no for Marshall, it seems. He also cited the ECW run of CM Punk should be an inspiration for the young stars:

"It's a little scary if you're an up-and-coming talent, but think about how much of a long career they can have. And top of that, in 2005 when CM Punk went to ECW, it's not like he automatically became the king of ECW. Everyone has to start somewhere. As long as they understand that, they should be okay. I mean we have a young talent roster, with Dark, Elevation, Rampage, and even Dynamite. Like I said if you harp too much on other people, you're not gonna focus on yourself," adviced Marshall.

QT Marshall responds to Roman Reigns' controversial remarks about CM Punk

In the same conversation, QT Marshall addressed Universal Champion Roman Reigns' claims about CM Punk "not moving the needle." For him, Punk moved the needle in AEW when he came back to the ring seven years later.

AEW did not announce CM Punk's arrival, yet the show was sold out. For Marshall, this proves the former WWE Superstar's charisma.

What do you think of QT Marshall's advice to young stars? Sound off in the comments section below.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Angana Roy