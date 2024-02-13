AEW star claims Adam Copeland is "rubbing talent the wrong way" backstage

An AEW star has made a bold claim about former TNT Champion Adam Copeland, claiming that he is rubbing his peers in the locker room the wrong way backstage. The talent in question is Brandon Cutler, a long-time ally and stooge of the Young Bucks.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson launched a vicious post-match attack on the newly crowned AEW World Tag Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin on the February 7, 2024 episode of Dynamite. The Young Bucks brutalized their alleged Revolution 2024 opponents with baseball bats and stood tall over them to close the show.

On the February 10 edition of Collision, Adam Copeland issued a warning to the Bucks for their heinous assault. On the same show, Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston accused the former Trios Champions of stealing the spotlight from Sting and Allin.

In a post on X, Cutler ominously referred to the comments made by the Rated-R Superstar and the Mad King regarding the actions of the AEW EVPs.

"Sources backstage are saying both Adam Copeland and Eddie Kingston have been rubbing talent the wrong way, often speaking out of turn. One reliable source added, "I'd stay in my own lane if I were them.""

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

AEW's Adam Copeland believes that a monopoly in wrestling is not a "good idea"

Adam Copeland is widely regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. The Ontario native carved his legacy in WWE, winning over 30 titles in a span of 17 years.

The Ultimate Opportunist made headlines when he departed the Stamford-based promotion to join AEW in October 2023. Copeland, who has rejuvenated his career since becoming All Elite, revealed recently that he does not think highly of monopolies in wrestling.

Copeland debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion at the 2023 WrestleDream pay-per-view. The WWE Hall of Famer is involved in a bitter feud with his former tag partner Christian Cage over the TNT Championship. He also delivers weekly open challenges called the Cope Open, facing opponents such as Griff Garrison, Lee Moriarty, Dante Martin, and Minoru Suzuki.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Copeland shared his thoughts on the presence of promotions like AEW. He also commented on the importance of having alternative platforms in wrestling for fans and talent alike.

"Any time there is more than one place to ply your trade, that’s good for everyone who is part of that trade. A monopoly is never a good idea. That goes for me as a consumer, too. As a consumer, I want more choices. That doesn’t mean you have to choose one over the other. You can choose them all."

The former WWE Champion would further add:

"I remember growing up and dying to be able to get my hands on NWA tapes. I found International Wrestling from Montreal. That’s why AEW is great. It’s so cool to see different wrestling. This is really special, and I’m having a blast being here.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Copeland is scheduled to take on Daniel Garcia on the February 14, 2024 episode of Dynamite. The winner of the bout will challenge Christian Cage for his TNT title.

Expand Tweet

Can Adam Copeland reclaim the TNT Championship from Christian Cage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE