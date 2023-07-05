AEW star claims he has a "Hall of Fame career" ahead of him

AEW has created a ton of memorable moments and elevated many highly-talented stars during the promotion's relatively short history. One of these stars has already claimed to have a "Hall of Fame career" in his future.

The talent in question is non-other than the always-cocky, unwaveringly unapologetic, the Salt of the Earth, MJF. The arrogant heel has undoubtedly been one of AEW's greatest assets, and he is often the first to let everyone know about it.

A fan recently uploaded a tribute compilation of Friedman's best AEW moments to YouTube. MJF has since reshared the video on Twitter, adding the caption:

"Hall of fame career. Just getting warmed up."

Love him or hate him, it's hard to deny that MJF is well and truly on the path to wrestling immortality. At just 27 years old, he is already one of the best things going in the industry today, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

MJF's unlikely alliance in AEW

While MJF may not be shy of singing his own praises, one man who would strongly disagree with many of Friedman's sentiments is Adam Cole. In a recent ironic twist, the two have been paired together in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament despite being complete polar opposites in terms of personality traits.

If the two stars can co-exist and win the tournament, they will be granted a shot at the World Tag Team Championships currently held by FTR. Although, this is extremely unlikely, considering the lack of tag team chemistry between the two.

Given the history between these two and the fact that they simply can't stand each other, it is unlikely that they will come out of the tournament as victors. Nonetheless, their contrasting personas interacting on a weekly basis is making for some entertaining television moments.

