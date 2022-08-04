"Don't necessarily enjoy being a good guy" - AEW star CM Punk opens up about his connection with fans

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW World Champion CM Punk believes he shares a "special connection" with fans.

He has portrayed a villainous character in WWE as the leader of the Straight Edge Society and New Nexus. Punk is currently a face in AEW but prefers being a heel. Irrespective of his character, he is one of the most beloved stars in the wrestling industry.

Speaking to Screen Rant, the 43-year-old explained that his heel connection with the audience is remarkable. He also opined that portraying a heel is much easier than being a hero.

"I think I have a currency with the audience just having been around for so long, coming from the Indies, going to the old WWF, and you know being around the block. Leaving, coming back after seven years, there's a connection that I have," Punk said. "I don't necessarily enjoy being a good guy. I feel like it's hard work. It's a lot easier to get people to dislike you. But I feel it would be wasteful to, as I said, discard this currency that I have with the audience because it is, I feel, a special connection."

CM Punk wants to have "a good time" with the audience

The former world champion initially announced his first retirement in 2014. He returned to the squared circle in 2021 when he debuted for AEW on the First Dance special of Rampage.

In the same interview with Screen Rant, Punk mentioned that every time he steps inside the ring, it feels like having a giant party with a bunch of friends.

"You know, they're [Fans] chanting my name for seven years. I came back. They're still stoked about it. So I feel like every time I'm in the ring is special to me and I don't want to squander that, and I feel like it's just a giant party with a bunch of your friends, you know? I just want to have a good time with them," he added.

CM Punk is currently out of action due to a legitimate injury. He recently underwent successful surgery, but nothing has been confirmed about his return date yet.

