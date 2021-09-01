AEW star CM Punk reveals if AJ Lee will wrestle again

AEW's blockbuster signee CM Punk has turned down the possibility of seeing his wife AJ Lee lace up her boots again.

Speaking to the New York Post, CM Punk stated that fans wouldn't see AJ Lee stepping foot inside the squared circle again, as he cited her bad neck as the reason she quit wrestling. The former WWE Superstar added that he isn't in favor of risking his wife's health.

“I just want to say, no,” Punk said. “Just because [of] her neck. The reason she stopped wrestling is because of her neck. She’s got a bad neck, you know. I wouldn’t want her to jeopardize [her] health and neither would she, so we’ll put an end to that rumor right now."

CM Punk's recent breath-taking return to professional wrestling sparked rumors that his wife AJ Lee would follow in her husband's footsteps to AEW. In fact, The Straight Edge Superstar mentioned his wife's name in his promo during last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

AJ Lee's last match came on an episode of WWE RAW, and the company later officially confirmed her retirement due to the neck issues that prompted her to leave wrestling as a whole.

Wth rumors of her return completely shut down, it's fair to say that AJ Lee has still cemented quite a legacy, as fans will remember her among the greatest Divas Champions of all time.

CM Punk will be in action for the first time since 2014 at AEW All Out

CM Punk has all the time in the world to pursue his passion again!

Though Lee seemingly won't be returning, CM Punk is back. In one of the most intriguing matches at AEW All Out, CM Punk will take on Darby Allin in a singles bout.

Fans are buzzing abot this clash between the two men, as it will be the former WWE star's first match in more than seven years.

To make the occasion even more special, Punk's return match will take place in front of his hometown crowd in Chicago.

Many fans will be rooting for the former WWE Superstar to emerge victorious and launch this new chapter of his wrestling career with a big win.

