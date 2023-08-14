AEW star CM Punk wants 2-time world champion to be fired

CM Punk is riding high as the face of AEW's Saturday show, Collision. The two-time AEW World Champion most recently teamed up with his friends Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR to challenge House of Black for the World Trios Championship. Unfortunately for them, an attack from Samoa Joe on Punk allowed the Malakai Black-led faction to capitalize and retain their title.

It now looks as though CM Punk might be set to face Samoa Joe at the upcoming All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London. However, many fans were hoping to see The Straight Edge Superstar take on NJPW's Will Ospreay, who could potentially compete in his home country at the event.

Punk and Ospreay have quipped about each other in the past but have never had the chance to wrestle or interact directly with each other on TV. However, that hasn't stopped The Second City Saint from taking cheeky shots at the two-time world champion.

Punk took to Instagram earlier today to call out Ospreay for altering the flag on the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship belt, making it something of a United Kingdom Championship while he holds it.

The Second City Saint, who has gotten flak from fans for calling himself the "real" AEW World Champion despite being stripped of the title in September last year, jokingly stated that it wasn't a "real belt" now. Punk also hoped that Ospreay is fired over it.

"Bruv, very disrespectful to just change the belt like this. You cannot just do things like this, this isn't a real belt now I hope [Antonio] Inoki fires you," wrote Punk.

CM Punk takes a cheeky shot at Will Ospreay

In case you weren't certain that Punk is merely joking, it should be noted that Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, passed away in October last year.

CM Punk called out "Hangman" Adam Page once again after AEW Collision

At the media scrum following last year's AEW All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk dropped a now-infamous rant that resulted in a backstage scuffle with The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Punk's top target in the verbal onslaught was former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page.

The two seemingly have real-life beef stemming from an unscripted comment Adam Page made during a promo in the build to their world title match ahead of last year's Double or Nothing. Since then, Punk has tagged Page back several times, both on television and outside the squared circle.

After last night's episode of Collision went off the air, Punk made another comment about the 32-year-old. Referencing a sign in the crowd that said "Carolina is Hangman country," The Second City Saint ran down Page's drawing power in comparison to his:

"Carolina is Hangman country [referencing a sign in the crowd]. Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket, and I figured out why they call him Hangman. It's because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because nobody wants to buy them. He's a peg warmer, unlike me, who moves merchandise, pops ratings, sells toys."

CM Punk has been creeping more into heel territory lately, but whether this was an attempt to lay breadcrumbs for a future angle or simply a display of his real-life dislike toward Page remains to be seen.

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here