AEW star Cody Rhodes recruits four new members into the Nightmare Family stable 

Cody Rhodes recently revealed that four new members have officially joined his stable, The Nightmare Family, in AEW.

Fuego del Sol, KiLynn King, Baron Black, and Red Velvet are the latest entrants to the faction. Apart from the newest members, the stable includes Cody, Brandi Rhodes, Arn Anderson, Brock Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn and Lee Johnson.

Cody Rhodes made the revelation on the latest episode of fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara's vlog. Among the new members, the most notable name is Red Velvet. She grew to prominence when she stepped up to team up with Cody Rhodes to take on Shaq O'Neal and Jade Cargill in March earlier this year.

At the first episode of AEW Rampage on August 13th, Red Velvet will wrestle the biggest match of her career, where she'll look to capture the AEW Women's Championship from Britt Baker.

Fuego del Solo has also slowly grown to prominence recently, thanks to his show-stealing performances on AEW: Dark and Dark: Elevation. Apart from that, both Baron Black and KiLynn King have also consistently wrestled on Dark and Dark: Elevation since 2020, locking horns with some big names in AEW.

Cody Rhodes could take a hiatus from AEW

Though the Nightmare Family has grown stronger with the latest additions, there's a possibility the stable will be without their leader, for the foreseeable future. After his surprise squash loss against Malakai Black at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, Cody hinted at retiring from the business.

Reports have suggested Cody will soon begin shooting for the second season of the reality show, Go-Big Show, where he's a judge. As such, the former TNT Champion could be on a prolonged break from AEW to fulfill his other obligations.

