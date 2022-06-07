"Our breed takes great pride" - Popular AEW star praises Cody Rhodes' heroic performance at WWE Hell In A Cell

In the wake of Cody Rhodes' gutsy performance in WWE's Hell in a Cell, Matt Hardy was the most recent AEW star to shower respect on The American Nightmare.
During the pay-per-view, Rhodes wrestled Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle. After suffering severe bumps, the former won the match when he hit the latter with a sledgehammer shot.
A fan on Twitter asked Matt if he would've done the same thing Rhodes did. Hardy responded by saying he would absolutely compete, even if the doctor told him that his injury wouldn't worsen after his last match.
The one-half of The Hardys praised The American Nightmare's story-telling ability and courage.
"If my doctor told me my injury wouldn’t become worse or more severe after having 1 last match before surgery, absolutely. Cody tied up a great story in an epic way & that’s something our breed takes great pride in. His performance was courageous & inspirational in my opinion," Matt tweeted.
Check out his response below:
Hardy is no stranger to taking risky bumps, with his most dangerous one coming at All Out 2020. Matt tried to perform the Side Effect on Sammy Guevara in a scissor lift. However, the latter reversed it into a spear, sending Hardy head first into a concrete floor, knocking him out cold.
Fans react to Matt Hardy praising Cody Rhodes
While Matt Hardy had nothing but absolute praise for Cody Rhodes, some fans were skeptical of Rhodes fighting despite the injury.
One fan referred to the Hardy vs. Guevara match as well:
Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes sent a heartfelt message before the former's appearance on RAW earlier.
In the opening segment, The American Nightmare was later brutally attacked by Seth Rollins at the ramp, after they seemingly showed respect in the ring. With that in mind, Rhodes is set to undergo surgery on June 9, Thursday, and is expected to miss at least 4-5 months of action.
Cody's performance last night at Hell in a Cell blew the minds of the wrestling community. Several noted personalities sent positive messages, which you can check out here.
