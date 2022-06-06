Wrestling world stunned as Cody Rhodes beats Seth Rollins with a horrific injury at WWE Hell in a Cell 

Cody Rhodes went through hell and back tonight, as he put on one of the gutsiest performances in WWE history at Hell in a Cell. The American Nightmare defeated Seth Rollins inside the steel structure in the show's main event.
As a result, Rhodes is now 3-0 against The Visionary, who was excellent in defeat in all three matches against the former AEW star. But what's most astonishing about this is that Cody entered the match with a torn pectoral muscle, as confirmed by WWE.
He even had a horrifying bruise to show for it, proving how painful the match would be for him. Fans and wrestlers alike showed their respect to Cody Rhodes, and rightly so. While some questioned whether he should even be in the ring, he did not let this injury affect his performance.
From concern to amazement, several current and former WWE Superstars and personalities took to Twitter to react to Cody's performance at Hell in a Cell. They include his wife Brandi Rhodes, AEW star Shawn Spears, and WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, among others.
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Many other prominent names in the wrestling world commented on the match between Rhodes and Rollins. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer called it one of the "most compelling matches in pro wrestling history."
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Fans can't wait to see Cody Rhodes return to WWE following Hell in a Cell
If his injury is as bad as it looks, Cody Rhodes might miss the rest of 2022. Torn pectoral muscles can take up to six months to heal. He will be on RAW tomorrow to address the situation.
Some fans are already looking forward to The American Nightmare's comeback, likening it to John Cena's return from the same injury at the Royal Rumble in 2008. As a result, one could call Rhodes the favorite to win the Rumble next year, should he be cleared by then.
Story continues below ad
Sportskeeda commends Cody Rhodes for his incredible performance inside Hell in a Cell. We wish him a speedy recovery from the nasty injury he suffered.
Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive