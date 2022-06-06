Create
Wrestling world stunned as Cody Rhodes beats Seth Rollins with a horrific injury at WWE Hell in a Cell 

Cody became a legend at Hell in a Cell.
Divesh Merani
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 06, 2022 09:34 AM IST

Cody Rhodes went through hell and back tonight, as he put on one of the gutsiest performances in WWE history at Hell in a Cell. The American Nightmare defeated Seth Rollins inside the steel structure in the show's main event.

As a result, Rhodes is now 3-0 against The Visionary, who was excellent in defeat in all three matches against the former AEW star. But what's most astonishing about this is that Cody entered the match with a torn pectoral muscle, as confirmed by WWE.

He even had a horrifying bruise to show for it, proving how painful the match would be for him. Fans and wrestlers alike showed their respect to Cody Rhodes, and rightly so. While some questioned whether he should even be in the ring, he did not let this injury affect his performance.

From concern to amazement, several current and former WWE Superstars and personalities took to Twitter to react to Cody's performance at Hell in a Cell. They include his wife Brandi Rhodes, AEW star Shawn Spears, and WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, among others.

COME ON!!!!! His arm! 😑😩😩

Sweating and smoking knee pads 😥🙏🏾 #HIAC
Okay so it’s official :@CodyRhodes isn’t human.
Cody is very 🐐ed. That man Pec is PURPLE

Wow Rollins vs Rhodes 🔥🔥 #HIAC
Cody 💪🏾
Can’t teach heart.

Absolute Warrior.@CodyRhodes
Storytelling 101. Beautiful match. Respect. Cody ✊🏾
I struggle to call #WWENXT with a sore throat HOW is @CodyRhodes competing with a torn pec #HIAC

That's passion and heart! Bravo @CodyRhodes Bravo!!! #HIAC
They got me #HIAC
Absolute machine. @CodyRhodes on the cover & #1 in the next @OfficialPWI 500 guaranteed.

Many other prominent names in the wrestling world commented on the match between Rhodes and Rollins. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer called it one of the "most compelling matches in pro wrestling history."

Rhodes won with two crossroads and a sledge hammer shot. This was among the most compelling matches in pro wrestling history.
Cody Rhodes just reached icon status. There’s no way he should have done that. But we’ll never forget that he did. He’s a tough S.O.B. #HIAC

I have nothing but respect for Cody Rhodes. #HIAC
That Hell in a Cell match was so unique.It was a different breed to anything else that's been done in recent years.Given the limitations placed on it; it was a perfect match for what it could be #HIAC
Cody Rhodes hitting a pedigree with a torn pec on Seth Rollins, I just know Triple H is at home with a tear in his eye right now.

Cody gets the win. That was the most uncomfortable match I've seen in a long time. #HIAC
HE CANT MOVE HIS ARM OH MY GOD CODY RHODES #HIAC
I like how the first half of this match focused on Cody’s father Dusty Rhodes while the second paid tribute to Seth’s dad Triple H. #HIAC

Fans can't wait to see Cody Rhodes return to WWE following Hell in a Cell

If his injury is as bad as it looks, Cody Rhodes might miss the rest of 2022. Torn pectoral muscles can take up to six months to heal. He will be on RAW tomorrow to address the situation.

Some fans are already looking forward to The American Nightmare's comeback, likening it to John Cena's return from the same injury at the Royal Rumble in 2008. As a result, one could call Rhodes the favorite to win the Rumble next year, should he be cleared by then.

Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble next year https://t.co/5xYDeuoZW7

Cody gotta be the one to dethrone Roman

Sportskeeda commends Cody Rhodes for his incredible performance inside Hell in a Cell. We wish him a speedy recovery from the nasty injury he suffered.

