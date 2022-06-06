×
Cody Rhodes shows off major bruise from injury before Hell in a Cell match [PHOTO]

The American Nightmare at Hell in a Cell 2022
Rohit Nath
Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 06, 2022 08:32 AM IST

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes was in the headlines hours before his main event at Hell in a Cell 2022. The American Nightmare, being a part of the main event and only eponymous match on the show against Seth Rollins, was revealed to have a torn tendon from weight training.

However, he still vowed to compete at Hell in a Cell despite the injury. As he made his entrance, he removed his jacket to show a major bruise.

LIVE: @CodyRhodes vs. @WWERollins inside Hell in a Cell! WHO YA GOT? #HIAC https://t.co/mkoKqnz7Gg

Rhodes vs Rollins III was the marquee match for Hell in a Cell 2022. Following rumors that the second-generation star suffered a major injury, there was a scare that the main event would be in jeopardy. Rhodes vowed to compete anyway, and his injury would prove to be a crucial part of the storyline.

You can see a photo of the bruise in the following tweet. Around half an hour before the match began, Cody Rhodes tweeted his reason for wanting to continue despite his injury:

For the love of the game

Cody Rhodes would live up to his word to deliver in the main event of Hell in a Cell 2022 and come away with a big win. The fallout from his injury will be seen and reported post-Hell in a Cell.

Edited by Anirudh
