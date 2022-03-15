"I knew it would happen" - AEW star comments on finally working with Jeff Hardy

Sammy Guevara shared his thoughts on social media, saying he knew he would work with Jeff Hardy since he was a teenager.

The Spanish God recently lost his TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky on last week's Dynamite, while Jeff Hardy made his debut on the show by saving his brother, Matt.

AEW's Twitter page posted a throwback photo of Guevara and Hardy, saying that it was never in their wildest imaginations that they would be co-workers now.

To which Sammy responded that he knew that the moment would come and that he would eventually be working with the Charismatic Enigma.

Jeff Hardy appeared on AEW Rampage last Friday

Jeff, along with his brother Matt Hardy, made his first appearance on Rampage last week to even the odds for Sting and Darby Allin.

Allin had his match with Marq Quen of Private Party, and he made him tap out to the "Fujiwara armbar." Moments later, the Andrade Family Office (AFO) strolled down to the ring for a possible beatdown of the former TNT champion and his mentor, Sting. As the stable was about to come down to the ring, Hardy Boyz came out to stop the impending assault.

Meanwhile, Sammy Guevara is left without an opponent after losing the TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky last week on Dynamite. With that, he can call out the Charismatic Enigma and challenge him to a possible match. He can also bring up the throwback photo, just like MJF did to CM Punk.

They have a similar in-ring style of doing high-flying and high-risk maneuvers. Promo-wise, they can definitely go up to one another as they are great talkers as well.

Will a possible Jeff-Sammy match happen in the future? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

