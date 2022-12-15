AEW star comments on WWE Hall of Famer's reaction to confronting MJF

AEW World Champion MJF was recently entangled in a feud with Ricky Starks, and according to The Absolute Star, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was impressed with their clash.

Ricky Starks' promo last week blew away both fans and veterans alike and has seemingly put him on the map after years with AEW. Despite losing to MJF at Winter is Coming, many now believe that there's a bright future ahead for the star.

Prior to AEW Winter is Coming, Ricky Starks sat down for an interview with Alex McCarthy on Inside The Ropes, where he recalled Tony Khan's reaction to the promo.

"He was very happy with it. Honestly, I walked back and I was like ‘Okay. That was cool.’ And Tony was like ‘Wow, thank you Ricky! That was great! That was a homerun!’ It’s cool that he enjoyed it." (05:48 onward).

Starks continued, detailing what he heard from a mutual friend about MJF's reaction and what WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry personally told him.

"Through a mutual friend, I heard that he was a little bit like ‘woah, okay.’ Even Mark Henry was like ‘Wow, I did not expect that! I kinda knew that you could clap back, but I didn’t expect that! And I didn’t expect it at the rate!’" (06:22 onward).

Teddy Long believes that Ricky Starks and MJF's careers are entwined and that their future largely depends on each other.

Ricky Starks has been trying to prove himself to AEW President Tony Khan for months and expected a major push

Fans have been very vocal regarding their disappointment with Stark's booking in AEW. It seems like fans online weren't the only ones who saw more potential in Ricky Starks, as the Absolute star himself is well aware of his potential.

Ricky Starks ready to throw down vs. MJF in a Winner Takes All Match at "I have to put up or shut up...I'm going to do what Ricky Starks does best and that's put on a show."Ricky Starks ready to throw down vs. MJF in a Winner Takes All Match at #WinterIsComing "I have to put up or shut up...I'm going to do what Ricky Starks does best and that's put on a show."Ricky Starks ready to throw down vs. MJF in a Winner Takes All Match at #WinterIsComing 🍿 https://t.co/OC13E6V5F7

During the same interview, Starks defiantly said that he expected a push and that it should have happened a year ago.

"It’s nothing that I’ve been saying, it’s just really what I’ve been trying to prove in the ring. After that promo I cut when I lost the title to Hook? I thought that would have been the time. And there was a moment before that too. But I feel I expected this. It’s what it should have been a year ago. This is me being like ‘This is what you have for some reason missed out on!’" (07:17 onward).

It's unclear where Ricky Starks will end up next, but he's clearly proven himself to the AEW fanbase and seemingly to Tony Khan as well. Could he be the next world champion, or will he end up lost in the shuffle again?

