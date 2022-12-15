"Could make him the biggest babyface" - WWE veteran believes MJF and top AEW star's wrestling careers are codependent on each other (Exclusive)

AEW World Champion MJF is arguably one of the top heels in the promotion. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long spoke about Friedman and his current feud. Teddy claimed that the New York-based wrestler's current feud with Ricky Starks could elevate both stars.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and The Absolute One, Ricky Starks had a promo battle. During the segment, Friedman mocked the latter, claiming he is 'Dollar Store' version of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The Absolute one responded and claimed that he would ensure that Friedman's title reign would be shortlived.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's One on One with Teddy Long, the Hall of Famer talked about the promo segment. He mentioned that Tony Khan must capitalize on Starks, and believed that the Absolute One could be pushed to the moon thanks to MJF.

"I hope that after that night, that I hope Tony Khan took a look at Ricky Starks, I’m telling ya, I hope that right there got Ricky Starks a job for he certainly deserves one. MJF could make him the biggest babyface in the company. We don’t know but this may been the start for Ricky Starks. This may be the start of his big push," Teddy Long said. [12:15 - 13:01]

Teddy Long praised MJF for the promo segment on AEW Dynamite

Following up on the promo segment, the WWE Hall of Famer appreciated the AEW World Champion for the segment. Long felt that the champion was very professional as he ensured that the hometown hero gets a huge reaction from the crowd.

"He’s great on the microphone, he’s got great mic skills and he certainly knows how to cut a promo and get it over. I think what he did was real professional, you had the Starks heed their hometown boy, everybody loved him and I thought that what MJF did for him brother, that was the highlight of his life." [11:06 - 11:24]

In the main event of tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, Friedman managed to retain his title against Ricky Starks.

