AEW star comments on WWE's plans for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 falling through

After an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week, The Rock returned to WWE on the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown to confront Austin Theory. With the Hollywood writers' strike still ongoing, it seems that both John Cena and The Great One have time on their hands.

However, controversy is already swirling over some of The Rock's comments to Pat McAfee. The Brahma Bull stated on McAfee's show that plans were "locked in" for him to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but they fell through as the two sides couldn't figure out how best to do it.

AEW talent and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett gave his take on The Rock's comments. Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett speculated that there were simply too many changes going on in WWE for the plan to work out:

"Creative is subjective, as we know that. And this is really...wow, off the top of my head. I'm not sure that I'm buying that Rock was uninspired going into SoFi this year," Jarrett said. "We all know what happened the day after. I just think there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Vince coming back, the sale, the merger. You know, the executive situation. WWE, over the last 12 months...when you really think about it, if you wanna pull in 18 months. Think about that, Conrad. Wow. Lots of changes." [From 51:36 to 52:26]

Jarrett further stated that he could see The Great One choosing to wait for the right moment before initiating the long-awaited angle:

"I can kind of see my man Dwayne – second, third generation – going, 'You know, there's a lot more upside to having a little patience. I'm gonna sit this one out.' For whatever reason." [From 52:29 to 52:43]

Wrestling personality thinks The Rock was disrespectful to WWE and Cody Rhodes

Not everyone is happy about The Rock's interview with Pat McAfee. The Great One's comments about WrestleMania 39 generated plenty of intrigue among fans, but David LaGreca believes that the Hollywood star is being disrespectful by mentioning it.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, LaGreca indicated that The Great One's comments cast a shadow on Cody Rhodes' main event with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania:

"Why, why in God's name would The Rock make the comments that he made on Pat McAfee's show? The match between The Rock and Roman didn't happen at WrestleMania 39, for whatever reason, it didn't happen. But why mention that? Why say that? Because that just kills what we did see at WrestleMania 39 ... Excuse me Rock, but it's not all about you, Mr. Movie Star. They actually built a story that the fans are invested in, and they actually have somebody that they love in Cody Rhodes," said David LaGreca.

LaGreca went on to say that the WWE legend had disrespected both WWE and Cody Rhodes by even mentioning that there were plans in place for him to take on The Tribal Chief.