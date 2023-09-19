"It's not all about you" - Wrestling personality claims The Rock was disrespectful to WWE

A popular wrestling personality has criticized The Rock for revealing plans for WWE WrestleMania 39.

The Brahma Bull made his epic return to WWE this past Friday night on SmackDown. He returned alongside Pat McAfee to make a mockery out of former United States Champion Austin Theory. The Great One got the entire audience to chant that Theory was an a**hole and then hit him with a People's Elbow at the end of the segment.

Before his return on SmackDown, the legend appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and revealed that he was supposed to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but they couldn't come up with a proper plan. The veteran hinted that the match could still take place at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

On the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, wrestling personality David LaGreca criticized The Rock for telling the wrestling world that the match was planned for WrestleMania 39. LaGreca noted that not everything revolves around The Great One, and the fans were invested in the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

"Why, why in God's name would The Rock make the comments that he made on Pat McAfee's show? The match between The Rock and Roman didn't happen at WrestleMania 39, for whatever reason, it didn't happen. But why mention that? Why say that? Because that just kills what we did see at WrestleMania 39 ... Excuse me Rock, but it's not all about you, Mr. Movie Star. They actually built a story that the fans are invested in, and they actually have somebody that they love in Cody Rhodes," said David LaGreca. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

David LaGreca claims The Rock was disrespectful to WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes

David LaGreca believes The Rock revealing plans for WrestleMania 39 undermines Cody Rhodes' story.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. He defeated The Visionary three times in a row and then won the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 39. Rhodes battled Reigns in the main event of the biggest show of the year but came up short after Solo Sikoa interfered.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, David LaGreca explained why he felt like The Rock disrespected Cody Rhodes by speaking about the rumored match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39.

"I'm sorry Rock, but in my eyes, The Rock was completely disrespectful to the business of the WWE and completely disrespectful to Cody Rhodes. I'm saying it now. You're disrespectful of the WWE, by what you said on Pat McAfee's show, and you're disrespectful to Cody, that I'm a fan of, and millions of people are fans of! The business didn't happen, get over it, move on!" [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

Many wrestling fans are still hoping to see Cody Rhodes finish his story against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see who winds up facing The Tribal Chief at the premium live event next year in Philadelphia.

Which superstar would you like to see challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.