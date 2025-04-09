AEW star comments on WWE Superstar's viral moment from RAW

A top AEW star has taken to social media to react to a highly talked-about moment last night on WWE RAW. They have also sent out a message to one of the names involved at the moment.
Joaquin Wilde has often had show-stealing moments with his ability to put his body on the line with his incredible dives. Last night on RAW, he was featured in a trios match as LWO took on American Made. There came a moment where he used Cruz Del Toro and one of the Creed Brothers as a boost and dove to the outside, another athletic feat from his end.
He took to X/Twitter earlier to react to the viral moment and the support he has gotten from the fans. Wilde also brought up a story about his father, who has motivated him to give his all in the ring and make the most of all the chances he gets.
"Thanks for the love 🙏," Wilde posted.
AEW star Sammy Guevara responded to the post by calling him the man and posting a throwback photo from the past.
"You the man!" Sammy replied.
Joaquin Wilde mentions his history with Penta ahead of their WWE match
Before last night's match, the 38-year-old was featured in a WWE Main Event match last month, where he took on Penta in singles action. This was their first one-on-one match since 2017, when they faced off for the AAW Heritage title during their Unstoppable event.
He mentioned how he coincidentally shared highlights of the aforementioned match between them a few years back and how it seemed like he had manifested this into life.
"Manifestation! 2 weeks ago i shared highlights of a match between me and Penta from 2017. Now we meet again, in Madison Square Garden of all places. Watch us run it back on the next episode of WWE Main Event. Available soon on Hulu and Peacock," Joaquin Wilde wrote.
In the end, Penta would take the win, but it would make for an interesting moment for both stars with a lot of history in the business.