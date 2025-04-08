Joaquin Wilde pens heartbreaking note about deceased father's cassette tapes

Joaquin Wilde is a member of Rey Mysterio's faction, the Latino World Order. However, he only works sporadically as an in-ring competitor on WWE RAW.

Ad

On Monday, he joined Cruz Del Toro and Dragon Lee as the trio wrestled American Made. The bout ended with El Grande Americano scoring the winning pinfall for his team. Despite the loss, Wilde revealed it was an honor to compete on the flagship show this week, sharing a story about his deceased father's cassette tapes.

Taking to Instagram, Joaquin Wilde wrote that he never knew his father, who had left some cassette tapes. Wilde's mother had kept them away, so he never got to watch it until recently, after his brother found it.

Ad

Trending

"Never really knew my father. Right before he died, he recorded himself talking on cassette tapes, basically saying goodbye and im sorry to each of his kids. Apologizing for the difficult lives we were going to live because we would all grow up without a father. Never listened to the tapes but always knew they existed. Also had no clue where my mom had put them after so many years," Joaquin Wilde wrote.

Ad

The 38-year-old WWE star admitted that it tore him up, but it also reminded him of gratitude, as his father advised him to always go all in, in everything he does.

"Well my brother found them. So i got a digital cassette player, threw the audio in Ableton to clean it up and for the first time in my life, i was able to hear my dad’s voice and listen to him speak directly to me. Yeah s**t was super sad and I cried alot. He gave me some fatherly advice though. One thing he said to me was, no matter what I’m doing, dont half-a** it and always give 100% because people will respect you for that."

Ad

Joaquin Wilde articulated how he views every opportunity that comes his way, stating that the effort he puts into it will always be 100%.

"For some reason that simple piece of advice resonated and made me think about wrestling. Because the reality is, i dont get to have matches on TV every week. So whenever i am blessed with an opportunity to have a match in the WWE ring, i treat it like my life is on the line. I take big risks, i maximize my minutes and I put all of my energy into every choice that I make. And I think about my dad’s words before all my matches now too. Many things are out of my control, but one thing I can control is my effort. So I will always give 100% and all I can hope is that eventually people will recognize it and respect me for it," Wilde concluded.

Ad

Check out Joaquin Wilde's Instagram post below:

Ad

After Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Dragon Lee fell on WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio took matters into his hands

Rey Mysterio asked RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to allow him to get back at El Grande Americano after the latter attacked him and finished off LWO using underhanded tactics during the Six-Man Tag bout.

Ad

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano has been made official for WrestleMania. The creative team's strategy for this storyline was criticized by Vince Russo following WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Varughese Joel has been a WWE news writer at Sportskeeda for the last 2 years. Always having a penchant for writing, he worked as an independent screenwriter and a copy/content writer for almost 2 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Joel’s pro-wrestling knowledge comes from hours of watching it from a young age. His favorite wrestler is Shawn Michaels, but if he could go back in time to The Attitude Era, he would like to manage Chris Jericho and advise him to cut his hair and portray a character similar to Javier Bardem in the movie “No Country for Old Men,” something which Jericho later pulled off in 2008.



Besides Michaels, Joel is also a fan of Eddie Guerrero, Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar. His current favorites are Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre.



Joel is a team man and works closely with his colleagues, conducts thorough research, and only relies on top pro-wrestling sources for information. His well-researched news reports have received close to 10 million reads till date.



When not following pro wrestling, Joel can be found designing built spaces, auditioning for films, working out, spending time with family and watching movies. Know More