  • "My god" - WWE's uninspired WrestleMania 41 plan for Rey Mysterio mocked by veteran (Exclusive)

By Lennard Surrao
Modified Apr 08, 2025 09:15 GMT
Rey Mysterio and Adam Pearce on RAW.
Rey Mysterio and Adam Pearce on RAW. [Image via WWE's X handle]

The WWE WrestleMania card continues to take shape as another RAW episode concluded. While reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo found Rey Mysterio getting his WrestleMania match extremely comical.

WWE has heavily pushed a Luchador storyline on RAW in recent weeks, with Chad Gable seemingly taking up the El Grande Americano gimmick.

Following Grande and crew's win over LWO on RAW, Rey Mysterio requested a WrestleMania match against WWE's newest masked star, which Adam Pearce granted.

Vince Russo noted that for several years, a go-to angle for most stars was them trying to secure a spot on the WrestleMania card. The former writer saw a similar pattern again and was quite amused by how Rey got his WrestleMania match, as you can view below:

"Years ago part of the storyline was everyone wanting to get a WrestleMania match. Bro, Rey just walked right into Pearce's office. I got an idea. Yeah, let's book it for WrestleMania. Yeah, okay, Rey! My god, bro!" [1:10:30 onwards]
Vince Russo then spoke about the creative shift in WWE across decades and how the system was much more streamlined during his era.

Russo recalled shows being set in advance, well before the talents reached the building. Vince, however, clarified that he and the team encouraged inputs from the stars and made changes to the script if it made sense.

Vince Russo believed the process had changed considerably, and this has led to talents being clueless about their short—and long-term creative plans.

"Absolutely, man, the key players at least, knew what was happening on TV before we got there, bro. And it was awesome. If there were any red flags, if we missed something if they had a better idea, they would tell me and we would incorporate it. But when we got to that building, that was the show that we did, man. I don't know what happened." [1:05:00 onwards]
WWE doesn't have many shows left before 'Mania, and Triple H and his group of decision-makers are expected to put their best foot forward.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
