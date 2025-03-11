WWE Superstar claims he manifested controversial Penta match

Penta's long-awaited WWE arrival has seemingly kicked off with no real issues. The masked superstar has mounted a singles winning streak, and the company has cashed in with strong mask and t-shirt sales for the former AEW champion. Despite the smooth start to Penta's WWE run, controversy is always nearby, and now another veteran is sharing the interesting scoop behind a recent viral match.

Zero-Fear has won all four of his RAW singles matches since January 13, and he defeated Grayson Waller in his Main Event debut last month. Penta returned to Main Event this week, facing Joaquin Wilde during Monday's pre-RAW tapings at Madison Square Garden. The match immediately drew criticism at World Wrestling Entertainment and Penta, but the heat really picked up over a brutal botch.

RAW marked the second singles bout between Penta and Wilde. Their first saw Wilde, billed as Zema Ion, dethrone Penta of the AAW Heritage Championship on November 25, 2017. Wilde shared match footage a few weeks ago, calling it one of the biggest of his career. A fan shared footage from Penta vs. Wilde II on Monday, and Wilde re-posted the clip without a look at the viral botch. He touted their WWE Main Event match with no mention of the viral botch, declaring it was manifested by sharing the aforementioned clip a few weeks back.

"Manifestation! 2 weeks ago i shared highlights of a match between me and Penta from 2017. Now we meet again, in Madison Square Garden of all places. Watch us run it back on the next episode of WWE Main Event. Available soon on Hulu and Peacock," Joaquin Wilde wrote.

Penta has two singles wins over Pete Dunne, and one each over Wilde, Waller, Ludwig Kaiser, and Chad Gable. Despite the success, Pentagon did come up short in his Royal Rumble debut, and he lost a RAW Triple Threat with Dunne and the winner, Kaiser.

The Lucha Brothers rumored for WWE reunion soon

The Lucha Brothers were expected to debut together in World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year, but AEW kept Rey Fenix under contract by extending his deal to make up for injury time. Tony Khan reportedly reached an agreement with Fenix, and he is now expected to debut after the European tour ends in late March.

Penta and Fenix are likely reuniting in WWE, but there is speculation on potential creative swerves for the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter revealed a potential storyline shocker earlier today.

