Penta involved in major botch ahead of WWE RAW

The WWE RAW roster is loaded with top-tier talents. The red brand's superstars may be the most competitive, but Penta quickly secured his spot on the flagship TV show. Despite Penta's international success, the masked superstar just reminded the WWE Universe that no wrestler is immune to botches and in-ring mishaps.

Zero-Fear wasn't live on Monday's RAW from Madison Square Garden, but he did deliver a pre-taped promo to continue his ongoing rivalry with Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne. In a move that drew major heat for World Wrestling Entertainment officials, Penta still got to make his MSG in-ring debut as he faced Joaquin Wilde on the pre-RAW Main Event tapings, to air later this week on Peacock.

Fan footage from Penta vs. Wilde shows how the finish was botched in brutal fashion. After back-and-forth action, the two-time AEW champion launched the LWO member into the air but botched the takedown to the mat, dropping Wilde on his heel, back, and neck. The Lucha Brother continued and finished the three-time TNA champion with the Penta Driver, which also landed a bit awkwardly.

Monday's WWE Main Event match was Penta's second on the secondary show. He debuted on Main Event by defeating Grayson Waller during the February 13 episode.

Big No Holds Barred match on WWE RAW

Penta is set to work his first WWE gimmick match on next week's RAW from Forest National in Brussels, Belgium. He will face Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred bout. Below is the updated lineup:

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be in the building

Austin Theory vs. Jey Uso

No Holds Barred: Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor

RAW will air live at 3pm ET on Netflix next week instead of the 8pm ET tape delay. The March 24 RAW in Glasgow will air at 4pm ET, and RAW on March 31 from London will air at 3pm ET.

