Unfortunate update on Penta coming out of this week's WWE RAW

Penta debuted for WWE almost 60 days ago, and he has consistently impressed fans and officials with his eye-catching style and high-octane offense. The former AEW champion is making his name on the RAW brand, but the WWE Universe was shocked again this week over the latest creative decision on Penta's career.

Zero-Fear is mounting an impressive one-on-one winning streak. Pentagon Jr. debuted by defeating Chad Gable, scored two victories over Pete Dunne, and defeated Ludwig Kaiser. His WWE Main Event debut came as a win over Grayson Waller in mid-February. The 40-year-old also made his Royal Rumble debut, starting the match with Rey Mysterio. Penta eliminated Kaiser and lasted 42:05 before Finn Balor tossed him. Penta's sole RAW loss came during the Elimination Chamber go-home show, where he and Dunne lost a Triple Threat to Kaiser.

Penta has now made his second appearance on Main Event, which airs every Saturday on Peacock. Monday's pre-RAW tapings from Madison Square Garden saw the masked luchador defeat Joaquin Wilde. This was the Main Event headliner as Kaiser defeated Akira Tozawa in the first bout.

Fans aimed criticism at officials over Penta's second outing on the red brand's secondary show. There's a narrative that working Main Event is a demotion or de-push of sorts, but that was never confirmed. The heat stemmed from fans thinking Penta could've made a big MSG in-ring debut on Netflix, especially while he's in a somewhat high-profile feud with Kaiser and Dunne.

Penta set for major WWE RAW match

Next week's WWE RAW will air from Forest National in Brussels, Belgium. Below is the updated lineup:

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof

Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

No Holds Barred: Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor

RAW from Brussels will air live at 3 pm ET on Netflix instead of the tape delay at 8 pm ET. RAW in Glasgow, Scotland will air live at 4 pm ET on March 24, then Netflix will air the show at 3 pm ET on March 31 from London, England.

