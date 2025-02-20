Penta reveals surprising secret behind his WWE push

The WWE Universe has been in awe of Penta since the masked superstar arrived last month. With his winning streak beginning to mount, one-half of The Lucha Brothers is making a name for himself in WWE singles competition. Penta is known for his in-ring arsenal but surprisingly just let everyone in on a big secret.

Ad

Zero-Fear rocked the WWE roster with his debut win over Chad Gable. Pentagon's explosive style has allowed him five straight wins. The former AEW champion is a known stand-out for his knife-edge chops, so much that he's held in such high regard as World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Few can chop with The Ring General, but Penta has held his own chop-for-chop.

Penta appeared on Celtic Warrior Workouts with Sheamus and revealed that he uses handball to warm up for weights. The 39-year-old challenged The Celtic Conqueror to a game of handball and won 10-3. The Lucha Brother revealed how he's enhanced his chops into an integral part of his WWE success when the 47-year-old veteran asked him about handball's benefit to in-ring work.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, really. Really... to be honest, for this sport, you know the [knife-edge chops]? Do you feel how your hand is different [tighter] after you stop playing? This is the reason I chop very strong. [chopping motions] Because all day I... [handball motions] You become faster, more dynamic. For this reason, I love this sport because I feel more dynamic, more [bouncing motions and sounds] Yeah, on your toes," Penta said. [From 9:00 to 9:40]

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Ad

Penta plays handball for at least one hour daily while working out as a warm-up for weights. Sheamus admitted the game was humbling and a lesson learned, agreeing that handball is a good warm-up.

Penta continues WWE winning streak

Penta was at one point planned to debut on the WWE RAW Netflix premiere. Plans changed, and he debuted the following week with a win over Chad Gable.

Ad

The Lucha Brother has mainly feuded with Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne. He holds one win over Kaiser and two over Dunne, plus a win last week against Grayson Waller that served as Penta's debut on the Main Event show.

Ad

Pentagon also made his Royal Rumble debut this year. He started at #2 with Rey Mysterio, then ended up going 42:05. The former AEW star eliminated Kaiser, but Finn Balor ended his Rumble debut as the 14th elimination.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback