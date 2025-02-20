Penta reveals surprising secret behind his WWE push

By Marc Middleton
Modified Feb 20, 2025 01:35 GMT
Penta arrives on WWE RAW
Penta arrives on WWE RAW (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

The WWE Universe has been in awe of Penta since the masked superstar arrived last month. With his winning streak beginning to mount, one-half of The Lucha Brothers is making a name for himself in WWE singles competition. Penta is known for his in-ring arsenal but surprisingly just let everyone in on a big secret.

Zero-Fear rocked the WWE roster with his debut win over Chad Gable. Pentagon's explosive style has allowed him five straight wins. The former AEW champion is a known stand-out for his knife-edge chops, so much that he's held in such high regard as World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Few can chop with The Ring General, but Penta has held his own chop-for-chop.

Penta appeared on Celtic Warrior Workouts with Sheamus and revealed that he uses handball to warm up for weights. The 39-year-old challenged The Celtic Conqueror to a game of handball and won 10-3. The Lucha Brother revealed how he's enhanced his chops into an integral part of his WWE success when the 47-year-old veteran asked him about handball's benefit to in-ring work.

"Yeah, really. Really... to be honest, for this sport, you know the [knife-edge chops]? Do you feel how your hand is different [tighter] after you stop playing? This is the reason I chop very strong. [chopping motions] Because all day I... [handball motions] You become faster, more dynamic. For this reason, I love this sport because I feel more dynamic, more [bouncing motions and sounds] Yeah, on your toes," Penta said. [From 9:00 to 9:40]
Penta plays handball for at least one hour daily while working out as a warm-up for weights. Sheamus admitted the game was humbling and a lesson learned, agreeing that handball is a good warm-up.

Penta continues WWE winning streak

Penta was at one point planned to debut on the WWE RAW Netflix premiere. Plans changed, and he debuted the following week with a win over Chad Gable.

The Lucha Brother has mainly feuded with Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne. He holds one win over Kaiser and two over Dunne, plus a win last week against Grayson Waller that served as Penta's debut on the Main Event show.

Pentagon also made his Royal Rumble debut this year. He started at #2 with Rey Mysterio, then ended up going 42:05. The former AEW star eliminated Kaiser, but Finn Balor ended his Rumble debut as the 14th elimination.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the article.

Edited by Angana Roy
