Penta reveals changes for WWE run without Rey Fenix

Penta has taken the WWE Universe by storm. The former AEW star made his big debut during the second week of RAW on Netflix, and he has continued to build momentum and his fanbase. Penta was expected to join WWE with his real life brother, but that was delayed, and now related changes have been revealed.

The Lucha Brothers were first rumored to sign with World Wrestling Entertainment in mid-2024, but it was soon revealed that only Pentagon Jr. would be leaving when his deal expired as Tony Khan had Rey Fenix's contract controversially extended. Khan wanted to keep the one-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, but now he has sidelined Fenix until his contract runs out. Penta has debuted in WWE as a singles competitor, but Rey is expected to join him later this year when his contract with AEW is over.

Zero-Fear brought his explosive in-ring style to RAW with him. Speaking to SHAK Wrestling for a new interview filmed during the Royal Rumble weekend, the 39-year-old was asked how he adjusted to debuting as a singles competitor after many assumed he and Fenix would arrive together. Penta indicated his 34-year-old brother really is set to join him, making it clear he's comfortable either way.

"I'm very comfortable because Penta, myself, in the ring is more aggressive, more violent, more Shakespearean... A more different style around the world, but when my brother is with me in the tag team, it's more different, more dynamic, more special, more high-flyer. This is the difference, but I feel comfortable doing both," Penta said. [2:45 to 3:10]

The Lucha Brothers have held tag team championships in AEW, ROH, TNA, AAA, MLW, PWG, HOG, The Clash, and several indie promotions. They also held the AEW World Trios Championship with PAC.

Penta continues WWE streak; makes major debut

Penta was back in action during this week's WWE RAW on Netflix episode. The masked superstar debuted on January 13 with a 13-minute win over Chad Gable.

Zero-Fear defeated Pete Dunne in just over 10 minutes one week after his debut. This week's RAW saw the former Lucha Underground Champion defeat Ludwig Kaiser in just under 10 minutes, but Kaiser attacked him after the match after a Dunne distraction.

Penta made his Royal Rumble debut this past Saturday, starting the main event at #2 with the #1 Rey Mysterio. The lucha star went 42:05 until Finn Balor made him the 14th elimination. Penta had just one elimintion of his own: Ludwig Kaiser.

