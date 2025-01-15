Rumor killer on Penta from WWE RAW; Rey Mysterio plans and contract details revealed - Reports

The WWE Universe continues to buzz over Penta's arrival in significant ways we've rarely seen before. Following his viral debut win over Chad Gable on the second RAW Netflix episode, sources are revealing key details on what happened on the red brand. After an update on Penta's potential injury and other happenings, key scoops are surfacing, and a concerning rumor is being dismissed.

Zero-Fear finally locked up in a WWE ring after months of speculation following his AEW departure. Monday's first RAW match came after an opening segment with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre. The back-and-forth bout went longer than planned at around 13 minutes, leading to a potential injury to Penta and issues with the rest of the show, forcing officials to cut time later on.

Reports circulated today claiming that other talents were upset with Penta, apparently because he caused them to lose time on the show. However, the rumors were incorrectly credited to PWInsider, which reported that the disappointment was directed at the overall timing situation, not Penta.

Trending

WWE and Pentagon finalized his debut weeks back after his AEW contract expired on December 1, according to Fightful Select. Sources previously reported how Penta's debut was originally nixed from last week's RAW Netflix premiere. There was another change to this week's show, as initial plans called for Penta and Rey Mysterio to face The New Day, but there's no word on why this was nixed.

Sources told PWInsider that Penta went "way longer" than originally planned between the match and his promo. It was reiterated that Gable, not just the red brand newcomer, also lasted long, but there was no heat on either man from the WWE locker room.

While some talents who followed Penta vs. Gable did have time shaved from their segments, they weren't mad at the former TNA World Champion but were not thrilled about the changes. The update pointed out that this is the nature of live TV, where nothing ever goes perfectly, and that this was not the first or last time. Damian Priest's Street Fight main event win over Finn Balor lasted nearly 18 minutes, but everything else on the show was shorter than Penta vs. Gable.

According to Fightful Select, one angle reported from backstage is that Penta's promo went longer than officials expected. The match was listed internally for one segment, which is done to break up commercial breaks more than actual in-ring time. A higher-up noted that they also have not heard of any wrestler heat on Penta, adding that any potential heat should have been directed at the person who decided there needed to be a hard-out on the show.

Additional talents noted that they also saw no sign of heat on one half of The Lucha Brothers. The 39-year-old felt happy backstage, and many knew what the debut meant to Penta and his family in attendance.

Penta was out and about backstage during the day and was not hidden. He also participated in photo shoots and other events and mingled with several wrestlers throughout the day. People in WWE claimed the early Monday merchandise reveal was a "happy accident," but it appears this is not accurate; the reveal was planned.

Expand Tweet

All signs indicate a wildly successful WWE arrival for Penta El Zero Miedo. Officials were happy with the fan reactions and the overall debut. The early numbers for Penta's first day of merchandise sales were also a big plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback