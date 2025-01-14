WWE RAW continues to break records despite short run-time

The WWE RAW Netflix era is moving forward with significant momentum after another successful episode. This week's show featured Penta's debut and the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament finals. New information has just surfaced to prove why the company's move to Netflix is paying off in a major way.

The second episode of RAW on Netflix took place in San Jose, California, this past Monday. Notable moments saw Penta debuting with a win over Chad Gable, Lyra Valkyria topping Dakota Kai to become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, and Damian Priest conquering Finn Balor in the Street Fight main event. There has been some criticism within the WWE Universe after the episode ended at 2 hours and 30 minutes. The premiere ran for just over 3 hours, and talk in recent months indicated the company would have flexibility with over-runs.

Monday's RAW episode was heavily praised for the most part, despite the run-time. Netflix currently has the live-action-packed presentation listed as today's most-watched show in the United States, topping American Primeval.

WWE's competition on the streaming giant includes Jerry Springer: LCA, which ranked third. Squid Game 2 is listed fourth, followed by The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy, Younger, Missing You, The Breakthrough, and I Am a Killer in the tenth spot.

RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are all making the top 10 lists in international markets such as the UK, Australia, and Canada. The red brand's premiere faced major changes and issues but is still in the top 10 lists for all markets over one week later, and it was reported that the premiere averaged 2.6 million households in the United States, with 4.9 million worldwide households in the UK, Canada, and Australia, among other countries.

Week 3 lineup of WWE RAW on Netflix

World Wrestling Entertainment has announced a strong early lineup for the third episode of RAW on Netflix. The show will air live next week from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Below is the current card:

JBL will return to RAW

The New Day returns to tag team action

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Officials also have Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan advertised for next Monday. Week 4 of RAW on Netflix will air on January 27 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

