Penta has been a massive success for WWE; Penta reacts - "I'm so proud"

Penta arrived in the WWE Universe one month ago to immense fanfare. The masked superstar has racked up momentum and victories ever since. It's now been revealed how the two-time AEW champion has drawn big bucks for WWE, and how Penta was different from their other luchadores.

While Penta El Zero Miedo came up short in his Men's Royal Rumble debut, the star is currently undefeated after four one-on-one matches. WWE Shop revealed Penta's first batch of official merchandise hours before his RAW debut last month. The collection included a $74.99 replica lucha mask that was a quick seller. Many fans expressed excitement over the item and wondered why AEW never capitalized on such an obvious cash grab.

World Wrestling Entertainment has apparently continued to sell Penta's replica masks and a lot of them at that. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the former TNA World Champion spoke about being told of strong mask sales via WWE Shop. Penta also talked about the mask's importance, and how it was a different situation than what the fans have seen with Rey Mysterio and others.

Trending

"This was a big surprise for me. Last night, somebody told me how many masks WWE has sold. It’s a big number. I can’t say what the number is, but I can say it’s a big number. I’m so proud. In my mind, ‘Let’s go.’ I cannot stop. I love the t-shirt. The mask is very special for me. Rey Mysterio and these guys use masks, but the Penta mask is different. It’s not only a Penta mask, it’s part of myself," Penta said. [H/T - Fightful]

The Lucha Brothers are still expected to reunite in their new home. Rey Fénix will see his AEW contract finally expire later this year, but it was just revealed how Tony Khan actually considered granting an early release.

Penta set for WWE RAW rematch

Penta defeated Pete Dunne in just over 10 minutes on the January 20 edition of RAW. The two have feuded since, with Ludwig Kaiser assisting The Bruiserweight, fueling rumors on another major debut.

Penta vs. Dunne III has been announced for Monday's RAW. This would be their third singles bout as Penta also won their first-ever outing in February 2017 at a RevPro UK show.

Zero-Fear beat Chad Gable in his World Wrestling Entertainment debut on January 13. After beating Dunne one week later, the former AEW star lasted 42:05 in the Men's Royal Rumble after entering second. He defeated Kaiser on the post-Rumble RAW, then defeated Grayson Waller at Monday's Main Event tapings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback