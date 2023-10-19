AEW Star compares himself to Black Panther's archenemy in MCU

An AEW Star recently compared himself to a villain in Black Panther movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star in question is Swerve Strickland.

Swerve Strickland has been on a roll for the past few months and is slowly inching towards a singles title run in All Elite Wrestling. Strickland's recent performances against the likes of Hangman Adam Page and Bryan Danielson have been praised by critics and fans. The former WWE superstar is slowly carving a niche with his performances.

Speaking recently on Fightful's Grapsody, Swerve Strickland called his persona analogous to Marvel Cinematic Universe's Villain Killmonger, featured in Black Panther movies. The 33-year-old said that while Killmonger is a bad guy, he is polarizing, i.e., some fans gravitate towards him while others are appalled. Strickland claimed that he is also making wrestling fans feel something different:

"I'm giving them a different feel... I see myself almost like a Killmonger. You know he's doing some bad stuff in the movie, but you are going to gravitate towards him or be appalled by him, by his actions. That's just a feel." Swerve Strickland said. (H/t Wrestling Inc)

The leader of the Mogul Embassy also shared his take on fans' response to his faction and said they are gradually starting to enjoy watching the group:

"I see a lot of fan base is taking to what I'm doing, taking to the group, taking to [Prince] Nana, taking to Brian Cage." Strickland added. (H/t Wrestling Inc)

Swerve Strickland is on a trajectory to become AEW World Champion, says Matt Hardy

On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy praised Swerve Strickland's personality and called him dependable. The veteran said the AEW star deserves a spotlight in the Jacksonville-based promotion and will prove to be a building block for the company's future.

Based on Strickland's ongoing run in AEW, Matt Hardy predicted that the Killshot would become World Champion in one and a half years:

"Also, just the fact that he is black, that helps as well, because it's very important now, especially in this day of equity and equality, that we have as many different faces and different-looking individuals that we can get the best opportunities, and he is a guy that's totally deserving of it. Not even because of any other reason other than he's a bada*s, kick-a*s athlete, and a good human being. I think if he continues on this trajectory he's currently on, I think within a year-and-a-half, there's a great chance of him being the AEW World Champion," Matt Hardy said. (H/t Fightful)

