AEW star compares current WWE champion to Dusty Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes is one of the most praised legends in the industry, and many have been compared to him. According to AEW star Matt Hardy, Kevin Owens has many similarities with Rhodes.

Owens, much like Dusty Rhodes, doesn't have the physique of most of the top stars in the industry. However, that hasn't held him back from being deceptively athletic and taking on some of the biggest names in the promotion.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran explained where he sees similarities between Kevin Owens and The American Dream.

"There was that period of WWE trying to retrain everybody’s thoughts about ‘This is what a pro wrestler looks like.’ And I a hundred percent agree, that’s a great comparison, by the way. Because Kevin is, Kevin’s not only a great talker, he’s pretty charismatic too. And Dusty, between his talk, promo, and his charisma? Dude, he’s the biggest star as anybody else in this industry." [00:35:15 onward]

Dusty Rhodes has notably not had a bigger effect on any other star in pro wrestling than his own sons. Cody Rhodes notably claimed that one of the reasons he returned to WWE was to work on the A&E documentary about his father.

Matt Hardy also compared Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to WWE legends Edge and Christian

Hardy notably has quite the history with Edge and Christian, with who he notably had the first-ever Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match alongside his brother Jeff Hardy, with The Dudley Boyz as the third tag team opponents.

Earlier in the same episode, Matt Hardy praised the bond between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and how the duo reminds him of his old WWE rivals.

"Yeah, Edge and Christian are very similar to Sami and Kevin, without a doubt. Both Canadian." [00:31:14 onward]

It remains to be seen if the WWE Universal Tag Team Champions will be able to leave behind a legacy as substantial as Edge and Christian have, but the two are currently fan-favorite stars in the promotion.

