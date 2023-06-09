Top WWE tag team are "without a doubt" similar to Edge and Christian, says AEW star

WWE legends Edge and Christian have had successful singles careers alongside their earlier run as a prominent tag team. According to their old enemy Matt Hardy, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are similar to the legends.

Owens and Zayn's journies to dethroning The Usos during this year's WWE WrestleMania was a highly anticipated feud with a well-praised payoff. The two also notably have a storied history, that has been seamlessly incorporated into their television storyline.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran praised the WWE duo for how well they work together.

"They have such great chemistry; it really radiates through the screen. You can almost physically feel it through the screen. They’re friends. They have a relationship like two brothers. They know what each other’s going to do. They know the next move. You can just tell they’re both on the same page." [00:38:01 onward]

Hardy was then asked if the WWE Universal Tag Team Champions remind him of his old foes, Edge and Christian Cage, and agreed that they are.

"Yeah, Edge and Christian are very similar to Sami and Kevin, without a doubt. Both Canadian." [00:31:14 onward]

While Zayn and Owens are currently enjoying a ton of momentum in their runs as champions, rumors are claiming that the promotion is gearing Pretty Deadly up for a massive title run next.

Matt Hardy believes that the WWE star could become the face of a promotion someday

Kevin Owens might be enjoying a run in the tag team division, but he has notably held world championship gold in WWE before. Because of this, could he someday represent the promotion on his own?

Continuing in the same episode, the veteran explained why he believes Kevin Owens could become a major name in any promotion.

"It’s not something you can rule out. I think he could, especially if he got the right story at the right time. I mean, athletically: he could carry all the weight. From a speaking point and a personality point: he can carry all the weight." [00:58:44 onward]

It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion has as much faith in Owens as Matt Hardy does, but since they're already planning how he and Zayn will lose the tag team titles, could he someday be the face of the promotion?

